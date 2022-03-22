The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Azerbaijan’s actions aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

“With the obvious intervention of the Azerbaijani side, the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh was again disrupted near the town of Shushi, in the area under Azerbaijani control. Thus, in the conditions of unprecedented snowfall and unprecedented cold weather, about 120,000 people of Nagorno Karabakh were deprived of the necessary gas supply.

Only a few days ago, Azerbaijan did not allow work for 8 days to repair the gas pipeline that crashed in the same area under unknown circumstances.

Thus, in addition to its ongoing efforts to exert psychological pressure on the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, preventing the entry of international humanitarian organizations into Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan is deliberately disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, which obviously leads to humanitarian crises in Nagorno-Karabakh. We consider inadmissible this outrageous policy of systematic violence against the Armenians of Artsakh.

“The current situation necessitates a clear response from the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis, as well as the immediate and unhindered involvement of international humanitarian organizations in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement said.