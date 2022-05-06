The Security Council office again clarified the statement of the former Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan on the need to stop it on the 4th day of the war, and again published the recording of the declassified parts of the Security Council meeting of 30.09.2020.

In response to former Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s interview with News.am on May 5, the Security Council’s office considers it necessary to clarify the statement made in this interview, according to which Onik Gasparyan allegedly voiced the need to end the war on the fourth day of the war.

In connection with this assertion, we present the Security Council Resolution of 30.09.2020. Some excerpts from Onik Gasparyan’s report recorded at the sitting (see: extract №:1:), in which Mr. Gasparyan particularly mentions. “Mr. Prime Minister, in fact, the situation is unchanged in terms of tactics, that is, the enemy has not made any progress …” “… In any case, the troops are fulfilling their task, in the morning we launched a small counterattack in the direction of Jabrayil, we had success …” Concluding his speech, Onik Gasparyan noted. “This is the situation, we continue to fulfill our task and we will continue to fulfill it until the end.”

“Once the Security Council Office” publishes the recording of the declassified parts of the Security Council meeting of 30.09.2020, reaffirms that Onik Gasparyan did not make any proposal to stop the war at the Security Council meeting on the fourth day of the war, “the RA Security Council said in a statement.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRqnk8dRGAg: