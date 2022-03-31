We condemn the systematic violations of human rights, the military attacks, the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

While international attention is focused on the conflict in Ukraine, hostilities have resumed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the party with more military means is abusing those with less resources. And while people in Italy and Europe are justifiably worried about gas supplies, the Azeris blew up the gas pipeline supplying Artsakh, leaving the people of Artsakh without heating and hot water, depriving them of the opportunity to cook hot food, while the temperature outside is -8 degrees.

We must remember the many conflicts that are going unnoticed.

Alvize Maniero, Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies



Embassy of Armenia in Italy