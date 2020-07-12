We condemn in the strongest terms the ceasefire violations by the #Azerbaijan’i armed forces in the direction of the Tavush region:Armenian MFA – Panorama

We condemn in the strongest terms the ceasefire violations by the #Azerbaijan’i armed forces in the direction of the Tavush region of the Republic of #Armenia beginning with the afternoon of July 12, accompanied by the attempts to infiltrate in to Armenian positions with the use of artillery. As a result of the proportionate actions of the Armenian side, these provocative actions have been effortlessly suppressed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in coordination with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Minister of Defense, are in constant contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, presenting the situation on the ground and the consequences of further escalation.

Recently, the Azerbaijani side, in contradiction to the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to refrain from provocative actions and warmongering rhetoric, to strengthen the ceasefire, constantly resorts to the threats of use of force and military escalation. The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the provocative action undertaken amid these threats.