We carry our cross nationally (photo series) |: Morning:

“The Armenian cross is carried by the whole nation, not by any individual, regardless of his position,” a man who took part in a torchlight procession entitled “Wake up, Lao” told Aravot.am near the Genocide Memorial in Tsitsernakaberd.

He also added that the people will never accept the idea of ​​seeing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

“Tens of thousands of Armenians joined the torchlight procession yesterday, which was also a march in defense of Artsakh. Today, hundreds of thousands of people here at the Genocide Memorial pay tribute to the memory of our martyrs. And the people should not be ignored, “said our interlocutor, who preferred to introduce himself as a citizen of Armenia.

Ashot HAKOBYAN