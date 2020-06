‘We can’t photoshop our history’

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

PM: Campaign to remove statues risks ‘distorting’ past



Amid an ongoing row over the removal of public monuments, Boris Johnson has warned that Britain cannot “photoshop” its long and complicated cultural history. After violent clashes between far-Right protesters and police at the week-end, the Prime Minister promises to fight “with every breath in his body” any attempt to eliminate the statue of Winston Churchill from Parliament Square. Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Johnson acknowledged Britain has far more to do to tackle the problem of racism and pledged to set up a cross-government commission to examine inequality. But that he also launched a passionate defence of “one of the country’s greatest ever leaders”, declaring it the “height of lunacy” to accuse Churchill of racism. Read Mr Johnson’s article for us, in which that he says we must tackle inequality now as opposed to rewriting yesteryear.

Meanwhile, a policing leader has called for Home Secretary Priti Patel to ban demonstrations on health grounds during the coronavirus pandemic – rather than having statues and memorials boarded up. Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the Government would be acting lawfully if it was to ban protests under the regulations barring only six folks from gathering. It came because the Black Lives Matter demonstrator who was photographed carrying an injured white man far from danger on Saturday described how that he was compelled to act because he feared the man was about to be killed.

‘Review 2m rule in just a week or we let staff go’

Thousands of non-essential shops across England are reopening their doors to clients for initially in very nearly three months today in the newest easing of the coronavirus lockdown rules. But the scale of the challenge facing retailers is laid bare by an exclusive YouGov poll suggesting that 1 / 2 of shoppers could stay away. The hospitality sector is also warning of an impending crisis. Industry leaders will tell ministers tomorrow that a Downing Street-led report on the two-metre social distancing rule must certanly be completed by next week – or hotels, bars and restaurants will start to sack tens of thousands of staff. At the same time, passengers on public transport will undoubtedly be required to wear face coverings from today. Read a simple guide to the rules which are changing.

Duchess dials in for a sprig of lavender advice

She might be a “passionate gardener” and married to 1 of the country’s most well-known plant lovers, but when the Duchess of Cornwall had a pressing question about lavender, there is only one destination for a turn. Listeners to BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time will this week hear the Duchess calling to quiz the panel about many different Scottish lavender she hopes to get her hands on. Calling from Birkhall, the Duchess says she “loves listening to your programme”. Read what else she said.

PS: For recommendations on your back yard, try our Gardening section.

Also in the news: Today’s other headlines

Brexit latest | Boris Johnson will tell European Union leaders today they must conclude Brexit talks by autumn “at the latest” to offer certainty to companies suffering from the UK’s exit from the EU. The Prime Minister, Michael Gove and David Frost, the PM’s chief Brexit negotiator, are receiving “high-level talks” with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament. Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope explains what we know.

Life after lockdown: Macron claims ‘first victory’

Emmanuel Macron has announced that all young ones can come back to schools, nurseries and day-care centres the following month, ending social distancing but avoiding close contact where possible. The French President also gave Paris restaurants and cafés the green light to open fully. Read David Chazan‘s report from Paris and view a gallery of how countries around the world are adjusting their lockdowns.