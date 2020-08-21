‘We can work it out’ says closure-threatened home of The Beatles By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club under danger due to COVID-19



2/5

By Jason Cairnduff

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – “It’s hot, it’s sweaty, it’s packed – that’s its reputation from back in the day with The Beatles, and it’s still a proper rock and roll venue,” stated Jon Keats, Director of the Liverpool cellar bar where Britain’s best-known musical export discovered popularity.

That bittersweet sentence describes both why visitors from worldwide gathered to the Cavern Club to admire the 1960s musical phenomenon, and why now the air-borne, extremely infectious coronavirus pandemic threatens its future.

Keats shut his doors in March as the European wave of COVID-19 was striking Spain and Italy tough and Britain was moving towards its own crisis.

He anticipated to be closed for about a month.

Five months later on, the club is still shut, the company has actually lost more than 600,000 pounds ($ 788,000) and 20 of its 120 workers have actually been laid off.

The once-thriving service, which likewise runs Beatles- themed trips of Liverpool and 2 other locations, is looking for aid from federal government crisis funds and has actually computed it can make it through up until March in a worst-case circumstance.

But as the nation adapts to a brand-new life controlled by facemasks and …