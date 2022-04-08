Underground gas storage in Germany is currently 26% full, said the country’s Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habek, during a speech in the Bundestag.

“We are gradually filling the gas reserves, now by 0.3-0.5% per day. “Warehouses are 26 percent full,” Habek said.

According to him, it takes 150-200 days for the warehouses to be completely filled with fuel. Habek acknowledged that despite the intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources, German underground storage facilities will be filled with fuel imported from Russia.

“We can spend spring, summer and autumn without Russian gas, but in winter the warehouses will be empty, and we need capacity to be able to cope with winter,” he said.