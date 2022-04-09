The cancellation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ quota could make the settlement documents archived, which were developed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for years and were a guideline for the settlement until 2018, RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan told News.am, referring to the Russian Foreign Minister. According to Sergey Lavrov, the United States and France have canceled the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“The fact that the conflict between Russia’s ‘West’, which is manifested in Ukraine, will have an impact on the settlement of the Artsakh conflict, was visible to me weeks ago, which I warned about in the context of Russia’s continued OSCE membership and work within the OSCE. It was obvious that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’s dimension is not only the only international dimension that has a mandate to deal with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but also a format that recognizes the interests of the Armenian parties. The principle of settlement included the red lines of the Armenian side. “It is obvious that the cancellation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ quota could make the settlement documents archived, which were developed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for many years and were a guideline for the settlement until 2018,” Armen Ashotyan said.

He considers it natural that this change will cause dangers for the Armenian parties. “Because in the global conflict, the broken co-chairmanship of the West and Russia will lead to an increase in geopolitical pressure on the Artsakh settlement, including the use of” political jealousy “scenes, or on the principles of” either “, on the other hand, he questions the Armenian side. Acceptable red line policy. It is about the inclusion of the right to self-determination as a principle of regulation. “

According to the RPA vice-president, Lavrov’s statement has its context.

“I think that in this global conflict, the Russian side is going to the bank with the West, putting France and the United States in front of the fact that we are either cooperating, including in the direction of Artsakh, or we are cutting all kinds of security and regional relations in general. discussions with the centers of the two powers, or on the other hand, goes to the bank to apply the so-called “either-or” principle to resolve the issue, especially given the three joint statements by the Russian authority after the 44-day war.

In the current situation, efforts should be made for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, I think with the West, so that the Russian side, nevertheless, makes efforts to maintain the level of co-chairing of the Minsk Group on the Artsakh issue. “After Lavrov’s statement, it becomes clear that this was not an initiative of the Russian side, but at least a commentary or documentation of the West’s steps. Therefore, every effort must be made so that the Ukrainian crisis does not affect us in this crucial way,” he said.

Armen Ashotyan thinks that Russia is still ready for the situation. “Especially since there are weak but positive signals, in particular, the American official Sullivan stated a few days ago that regardless of the crisis in Ukraine, the United States is ready to talk about security issues with Russia. In addition, we did not see the statement of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding the recent events in Parukh and Karaglkh, which was already a signal that the scale was endangered, but we saw separate reactions from the Co-Chairs to the Azeri aggression, which were quite unison. On the other hand, there is another attempt: the superpowers continue to work together on Iran’s nuclear program to some extent; here, I think we can record the clinical death of the Minsk Group co-chairs, but not biologically. “Therefore, this measure can still be saved, especially considering that the Azerbaijani side has made efforts for years to emphasize in the post-war period that there is no need for the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, while all other international institutions have regularly spoken out about the importance of this measure.”

