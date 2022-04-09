An enlarged sitting of the Government chaired by the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took place on April 9.

The head of state first presented the latest military-political developments of the Republic, then mentioned the main things that, according to the logic of the current situation, should be implemented in the public administration system.

“We are in favor of lasting ‘lasting’ peace, but we can not bargain for the demand of our people by renouncing the right to self-determination,” he said.

According to President Harutyunyan, discussions with political forces will begin in the near future to form a joint political agenda, which will be based first of all on the risks expected from the external security challenges facing Artsakh.

“It does not refer to forming a coalition government. But we all understand that we need strong inner unity. “Therefore, I urge all members of the government, all circles of our society, to stand behind each other so that we can successfully overcome the problems facing our state, the people,” said the President.

Arayik Harutyunyan also noted that the government is going through severe savings of financial resources, which does not mean that the approved programs will not be implemented.

During the sitting, the President gave a number of instructions to the heads of the interested structures on the issues discussed.

GENERAL DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION OF THE STAFF OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC