‘We Can No Longer Look Away’ (Video)

Beyoncé has joined the ranks of celebrities asking for “justice” for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died Monday after a police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck, constricting his respiratory. Anger over the responses of politicians and authorities to Floyd’s dying has sparked protests all throughout the nation over the previous week.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” Beyoncé stated in a video posted to her Instagram Friday night time. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

The Grammy winner added: “George is all of our family, and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”

Also Read: George Floyd Protests: National Guard ‘Fully’ Mobilized in Minnesota

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition,” the singer captioned her video, with a hyperlink that sends you to petitions by Change.org, Color of Change, We Can’t Breathe, and the NAACP.

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police Monday after an worker at a comfort retailer known as authorities to say he suspected Floyd of passing a counterfeit $20 invoice.

During Floyd’s arrest, white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes, an act that was caught on video by a number of bystanders. In the clips, Floyd will be heard asking officers to let him breathe however is just not proven to be resisting. Paramedics have been known as to the scene, the place they discovered Floyd to be unresponsive. He was later pronounced useless.

Story continues

Also Read: George Floyd Protests in Los Angeles Declared an ‘Unlawful Assembly’ After Clashes Between Protesters and Police

Chauvin has since been fired by the Minneapolis police, arrested and charged with third-degree homicide in connection to Floyd’s dying. The three different officers who have been concerned within the arrest haven’t been charged, although they have been additionally fired.

Protests in response to Floyd’s dying have damaged out this week in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, amongst different cities throughout the United States.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department declared town’s protests an “unlawful assembly” after clashes between protestors and police. On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz saying Saturday that the state’s National Guard has been “fully” mobilized in response to the demonstrations, which he says have became “wanton destruction and chaos” and “made a mockery” of Floyd’s dying.

Watch Beyonce’s video beneath.

View this post on Instagram



If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

A publish shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

Read authentic story Beyonce Demands ‘Justice’ for George Floyd: ‘We Can No Longer Look Away’ (Video) At TheWrap