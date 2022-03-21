At the moment there are a number of closed roads in the territory of the republic. The head of the National Crisis Management Center of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel of the Rescue Service Arsen Mkrtchyan presented today in the “Armenpress” hall what the situation is on the roads.

Currently, Vardenyants mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Vanadzor-Dilijan road are closed, there is a snowstorm in that section, Jermuk-Saravan, Gndevaz-Jermuk, Vayots Dzor region, the so-called “Zanger” section of Syunik region, Kapan-Tatev-Goris, Goris Mets-Alagyaz-Artik, Artik-Mantash-Tsoghamarg-Bavra, Amasia and Ashotsk inter-community roads. Mkrtchyan said that at the moment work is being done to restore the impassability.

There are also impassable roads, which are difficult to pass mainly for trucks with trailers. These are: Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Ijevan-Bagratashen, Noyemberyan-Kirants, Spitak and Stepanavan bends. And the Alaverdi-Jiliza-Tashir-Blagorodnoye section is difficult to pass for all vehicles. The situation is the same in Aragyugh-Buzhakan, Aparan, Talin, Maralik, Lanjik inter-community highways of Aragatsotn region, here too the roads are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

During these snowy days, as Mkrtchyan said, they received calls from almost all regions that the cars were blocked, but most of them were from Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Aragatsotn regions.

“On Saturday, the ambulance could not approach the village of Garnahovit in the Talin region. “With the help of our rescuers, the ambulance staff arrived and took the one-year-old child to Talin MC,” said Arsen Mkrtchyan.

There were also landslides due to heavy snow. For example, the roof of a cattle barn collapsed in Dilijan, and the roof of a 130-square-meter house collapsed in Gargar.

“I do not remember such heavy precipitation in the last ten years,” Mkrtchyan said.

In Syunik region, due to the heavy snow again, even the SUVs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations could not reach the Saravan-Zanger section, and as Mkrtchyan said, there were blocked trucks in that section. “We were involved in snowmobiles, and at 4 o’clock at night we got off the snowmobiles to the citizens of Armenia and Iran. We could hardly persuade the Iranian drivers to lower them, they did not want to leave their cargo there. There were citizens who found themselves in a blockade because they had decided to make a vow to some chapel. But it could have been done on a favorable day. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdr07EUulOM:

Nelli BABAYAN