Home Armenia “We can give a barbecue to a soldier at a permanent location,... Armenia “We can give a barbecue to a soldier at a permanent location, but they could not even give a dry bag to a fighting soldier. Who are they cheating on?” Artak Zakaryan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “We can give a barbecue to a soldier at a permanent location, but they could not even give a dry bag to a fighting soldier. Who are they cheating on?” Artak Zakaryan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “The movement has partially aborted the policy of handing over power to the government.” Edgar Elbakyan |: Morning Armenia Rescuers pulled Olga Sanikova’s body out of the Karkar River Morning Armenia “Armenian citizens have turned from fine material into detention material.” Edgar Ghazaryan about Avetik Chalabyan’s arrest | Morning Recent Posts “Lukashenko openly supported Russia, and Armenia did it in disguise.” Boris Navasardyan |:... Yerjan has no room to grind. Armenia has become even more dependent on... What Apple’s blowout earnings means for Berkshire Hathaway The khachkar monument commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide was desecrated in Brussels... SE Cupp: Republicans are enabling an unstable Trump Most Popular Earthquake in Armenia. Fortunately, it was felt with a magnitude of 3 On May 14, at 21:14 local time (May 13, 17:14 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of... Rebel Wilson Discusses His New Film For the past decade, movie star Rebel Wilson has been the funny girl we’ve come to expect to get the last laugh up on... Fred Ward Passes Away At 79 Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,”... The Lunar Eclipse Will Turn The Moon Red May's full moon will have stargazers seeing red. The moon will glow a scarlet color during this year's first total lunar eclipse on Sunday --... “Tomorrow, at 18:00, I am waiting for all of you in France Square” ․... Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the "I have honor" faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the "Homeland" party, stated that since yesterday...