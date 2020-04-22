‘We can do this Saint Louis’ | Planetarium lights up with inspiring message

In this coronavirus pandemic, the one thing that we are lacking the most is hope. However, if the message of hope and togetherness is flashed in front of us, we might be inspired to do more. Saint Louis Science Center wanted to send out an inspiring message to the people of St. Louis. And so, the dome of James S. McDonnell Planetarium flicked with the message: “We can do this Saint Louis. #STLMADE.”

The center said: “With stay-at-home orders extended in both St. Louis City and County #STLMade, the Saint Louis Science Center and Switch experiential marketing agency have partnered to bring a message of encouragement and unity to St. Louis.”

We are in this together. pic.twitter.com/oKjJf2TGmM — STL Science Center (@STLScienceCtr) April 21, 2020

The message was displayed in a way that it could be seen by all the essential workers passing through Interstate 64. A much-needed message of unity.

