US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke about the protests in Armenia, calling on the authorities to show restraint, and the protesters to express their views peacefully.

“We believe that peaceful demonstrations are part of an open political system. We fully support fundamental freedoms of speech and assembly. We urge people to express their views peacefully. “We call on the authorities to show restraint, to encourage protesters to refrain from violence, to respect democracy and the rule of law in Armenia,” Price said at a briefing. Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN

