We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan should resolve disputes peacefully – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson   – Armenian News

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed his country’s stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue, stressing the need of further strong efforts to achieve its peaceful settlement.

“Our stance regarding [settlement of] the dispute between between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh region has not changed at all,” Islamic Republic News Agency quotes Abbas Mousavi as saying.

“We believe these two neighboring countries should resolve their disputes peacefully and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced its readiness to help resolve the issue,” the spokesperson added.

His comments came after the recently reported escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported a border infiltration attempt by the Azerbajani armed forces at 12:30 local time on Sunday (July 12). According to an official statement, Azerbaijani servicemen tried to cross into the north-eastern region of Tavush in a van. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt at 1:45 am local time, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back, suffering losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijan continued firing mortars against Armenian outposts also on Monday.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, took to Facebook this morning to report a relative calm along the border in the late hours of Monday and after midnight on Tuesday.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but sporadic fighting in the area breaks out time and again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, particularly the southern and north-eastern regions of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.