Dear compatriots,

Congratulations on the holiday that symbolizes the victory of our ancestors in the Great Patriotic War. Due to that victory, the existence and development of the Armenian people in a part of its homeland was guaranteed.

Dear compatriots, Shushi and many other settlements of the Artsakh Republic are currently under temporary occupation by Azerbaijan. No matter how hard it is to say congratulations in these conditions, we should not despair. On this day we must commemorate the memory of our compatriots who liberated Shushi and sacrificed their lives for the homeland. We will return the torn pieces of our homeland.

We believe in the strength, will, spirit and wisdom of the Armenian people. Happy holiday, our captive, wonderful fortress city.

5165 movement