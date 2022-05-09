The announcement of the “Democratic Consolidation” party on the occasion of the May triple holiday

In the current situation, it is difficult to remember, to value the triumphant May holiday, especially the liberation of Shushi.

It is a fact that every achievement becomes more meaningful after losing it. This feeling of post-war loss once again makes us think about the symbols of the building of the Armenian statehood, one of which is Shushi.

On this day in May 1992, Shushi was liberated with the operation “Wedding in the Mountains”, making a breakthrough in that crucial period of the Artsakh war. This restored our former military victory spirit և glory, becoming the beginning of new victories.

Shushi was not an ordinary fortress city, but the key predetermining the victorious outcome of the war, the loss of which is crucial for us today.

Congratulating the triple holiday, at the same time we believe in the reconstruction of our future victories, the return of Shushi for the safe existence of our generations.

Council of the “Democratic Union” party