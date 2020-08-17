We aspire to see more Israelis at Dubai Expo – Middle East Monitor

An Emirati authorities stated that she hopes to see numerous Israelis taking part in Expo Dubai, set up for early October 2021.

Speaking throughout an interview carried out by the Israeli paper Haaretz, Hind Al-Otaiba, director of Strategic Communication at the UAE Foreign Ministry, explained the normalisation arrangement revealed on Thursday in between the Emirates and Israel as “historic”, keeping in mind that the UAE “aspires to make development concerning the opening of embassies and the releasing of mutual working visas.

“We hope to see many Israelis in 2021 at the Dubai Expo, since Israel has already confirmed its participation,” she mentioned.

Expo 2020 Dubai was delayed from October 2020 to October 2021 as an outcome of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2019, Israel revealed its involvement in the exhibit, which is developed to present the accomplishments of countries every 5 years.

When Al-Otaiba was inquired about the turning point that led to the normalisation arrangement, the Emirati authorities stated that “annexation has caused major concern. We considered that it would destroy the prospects of the two-state solution”.

READ: Suspending addition will not clean UAE crown prince’s sins

She highlighted that bring an end to addition is “extremely important for the Emirates.”

On 13 August, …