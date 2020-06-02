We are working to suspend agreements with Israel – Middle East Monitor

“Israel must stop its shoot to kill policy, which led to wasting many Palestinian lives,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh mentioned yesterday, including: “This is a systematic policy adopted by the occupation.”

His feedback got here after occupation forces killed Eyad Hallaq in Jerusalem. The 32-year-old, who was autistic, was unarmed on the time of the capturing. “He didn’t even know there was such a thing as Jews and Arabs in this country,” Hallaq’s cousin Dr. Hatem Awiwi, was quoted saying by Haaretz.

Speaking on the session of parliament, Shtayyeh continued: “The cabinet will work at this session to accomplish the plans related to the decision of the Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, to suspend all agreements with Israel, since Israel has announced and started implementing several annexation measures in some Palestinian lands.”

Shtayyeh known as on the worldwide group to confront the Israeli determination and forestall its implementation due to the hazard to Palestinian land and other people and regional safety.

READ: Over 100 Israel violations in Palestine in a single week