“There are speeches, the author of which can express the text in one way or another with or without gestures, in X or Y tone. “It is more important to pay attention to the content here, because if we closely follow the texts of the opposition partners, more substantive and interesting questions will arise than what you mention – waving a finger,” he said at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today. Nikol Pashinyan, who used to demand not to wave a finger at the opposition as an oppositionist, waved a finger from the NA tribune a few days ago, moreover, to threaten to wave “something else,” said Eduard Aghajanyan, a CP deputy and chairman of the NA Foreign Relations Committee.

“When you claim that Nikol Pashinyan avoided the content of the question and gave an answer that had nothing to do with it, I think the exact opposite happened. We are tired of those baseless and meaningless, as well as insulting accusations. Their authors must be held accountable for any accusation they make, because this is the RA National Assembly. I expect the same question to be hot when they talk about 75%, does it include the territories that their authorities have used as a bargaining chip at the negotiating table for years? “Every time we are accused of betrayal in the form of questions and allegations, handing over 75% of the homeland, this is inadmissible,” the MP said.

According to Eduard Aghajanyan, there should be a response to such phenomena, and after this there will be a response to every accusation made against them. “They must answer and substantiate everything they say, otherwise there will be such speeches and more.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN