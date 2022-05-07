“No to war”, “No to Nikol”, “We are the owner of our homeland”, “Let us stand up so that our children grow up in a peaceful country” ․ With such notes, the symbolic march with the participation of women started with posters and calls.

The march with the participation of women deputies of the parliamentary opposition, mothers, sisters of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war, women who came out of the struggle passed through the central streets of the capital.





The women shouting “Unity, struggle, victory” mentioned that they had risen to be Armenia and Artsakh, to establish real peace, stability and security.

“We are told that those gathered here want a war. Look at the first rows where the mothers of the victims are. These mothers sacrificed their most precious. We ask those sitting in the ruling palace how these people can want a war. The only thing these people want is peace and security. “The only thing these people want is stability,” said ARF Dashnaktsutyun MP Kristine Vardanyan, responding to the assessments of the ruling party.

According to him, these people are fighting to have a homeland so that others can realize their dreams.

Addressing the government, the opposition MP emphasized ․

“Leave so that it will be possible to save Artsakh and Armenia.

The enemy wants no Armenians to remain in this area. In order to realize our dreams in a peaceful Armenia, we need Armenia without Nikol. ”

Flowers were laid at her at the scene of a pregnant woman who died in Nikol Pashinyan’s car accident.









The procession with the participation of women reached St. Sargis Church.

The marchers were in large numbers, so the blessing was served in the churchyard.

The Lord’s Prayer was heard, the women participating in the procession addressed their heartfelt words to God.