Today the police acted with more brutal force, but it did not scare any of us, we are stronger, announced the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan live on Facebook.

“Now we are marching from France Square. Together we will continue to carry out peaceful actions of disobedience. Your participation is very important. I appeal to our friends in the police stations, I know that you are waiting for your release and join us, we are waiting for you, be firm. “Everything will be fine,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.



