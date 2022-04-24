We are strong and unbreakable when we are together ․ What force is not able to erase this type of nation, the Armenians, Armenia from the pages of history? Seyran Ohanyan

On April 23, in the Republic Square, the Armenian people, for the news of the world, once again reaffirmed their will and determination to fight forever, stated the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, head of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly Seyran Ohanyan.

“The torchlight procession from the square to Tsitsernakaberd, the rows of high-flying flags of Artsakh and Armenia, the response and energy of our thousands of compatriots filled us all with indescribable joy. Each of us had the confident realization that even today This type, the Armenian, Armenia from the pages of history.

“We are really strong and unbreakable, when we are together, we will continue to fight until the end for the existence of the Armenian people, for the sake of Artsakh, Armenia,” Seyran Ohanyan wrote.



























