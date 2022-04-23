The Armenian Genocide was and remains an attack on our existence.

Obstructing the fair assessment of this crime, Ankara’s denial is a continuation of a centuries-old plan by Turkey to exterminate the Armenian nation.

From the Hamidian massacres of the 1890s until today, Turkey has disguised its main goals: the massacre of Armenians, the eviction of Armenians from our lands, the desecration of our sanctuaries, our annihilation and then our destruction.

The Turkish state, instilling and reinforcing racial discrimination in Turkish society, will never be satisfied with killing us, even with massacres, but with its pan-Turkish combined Azeri allies, pursues a state policy of killing even the memory of Armenians.

They want to see Armenia without Armenians, Armenians without Armenia.

Our land without our people, our people without our land.

Adding to the outrage at the huge tragedy of the genocide, Angara is now seeking to involve Armenians, including the current prime minister, in covering up its crimes and amplifying the consequences.

They want to establish “normal” ties with Armenia without confessing – not to say compensating – for their crimes, because they want to get the stamp of an Armenian side under the reinforcement of their genocidal goals. A privilege given by Yerevan to continue their lies, slaughter and ethnic cleansing.

This is their goal, the end of our existence.

We have witnessed all this for more than a century, from the Armenian massacres in Baku in September 1918 to the massacres in Shushi in 1920, from the 1988-1990 Sumgait, Kirovapat and Baku massacres to the 1992 Maragha massacre and the 2020 Artsakh 44-day war. :

After the Azerbaijani invasion, this month, as we mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we are renewing our demand for justice as a tribute to the memory of our martyrs, our compatriots and the unborn generations.

Our history deserves justice.

Our future demands justice.

In this struggle, we will remain steadfast, unyielding, and unbreakable, and we will pursue our cause with a relentless struggle against all forms of opposition. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the devotees of the homeland, with the proud sons of our ancient nation, who know that despite Pashinyan’s anti-Armenian speeches and hopeless rapprochement with the Turks, their resolute determination, continued work and selfless service remain the guarantee of Armenia’s salvation.

As long as Pashinyan is in power, he will try to destroy, discourage and humiliate the Armenians. By surrendering, he will try to hand over our entire historical heritage.

We will fight against the handing over of Armenian land, for the sake of our sacred land and inalienable rights, and with the support of national forces around the world, we will work for the sake of real justice and the establishment of a dignified peace.

April 19, 2022

ARF Central Committee of the Eastern United States