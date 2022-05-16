The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states issued a joint statement on the need to ensure border security in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility.

As reported by Armenpress, the statement says that the CSTO is ready to ensure the security of its borders, including against the background of the disturbing situation in Afghanistan and other external borders of the Organization’s member states.

“The situation in Afghanistan and other external borders of the CSTO member states is a matter of concern. “In this context, we express our readiness to ensure border security in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility,” the statement said.

The statement said that the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states are ready to cooperate with NATO.

“Recognizing our responsibility to ensure lasting peace in the Eurasian region, we emphasize the need to reduce tensions on the continent and reaffirm our readiness to engage in practical cooperation with NATO,” the statement said.