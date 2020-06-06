‘We are ready for military confrontation with Turkey’ – Middle East Monitor

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has confirmed that his country is ready for all eventualities, including military confrontation with Turkey if it continued to provoke Athens, news agencies reported on Friday.

In a television interview, Panagiotopoulos unveiled that his ministry had noted increasing Turkish provocations.

“Turkey’s behaviour has been very aggressive in the recent period,” in accordance with Panagiotopoulos, “I believe that the only way for Greece to deal with this behaviour, which has been generally aggressive, is on the one hand to exhaust all its diplomatic choices, and on the other hand to ensure an increase in the deterrence of our military.”

When asked if Greece was ready for a military confrontation with Turkey, Panagiotopoulos replied: “Exactly so”.

Read: Greece rejects Turkey call to demilitarise Aegean islands

He added:

We are prepared for any scenarios. Among them is military intervention. We do not wish to go there, but you want to make it clear that people will do whatever needs doing to defend our sovereign rights to the fullest extent possible.

A couple of days ago, the Turkish government newspaper published a request for a Turkish state oil company to secure a license to explore gas and oil in an area near the Greek islands.

Following this, on 3 June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a letter to the European Union, stating this would cause a Turkish-European crisis.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed in a press conference that Turkey would together with the Libyan government explore and develop oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean.