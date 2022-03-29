Russia is ready for all scenarios related to the supply of energy resources, including the complete refusal of Russian energy supplies from Europe ․ In that case, the energy resources will be directed to other markets, said the President of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

“We are not interested in this scenario (cessation of energy supplies from Russia to Europe – Group ․), but we are ready for any option if the European Union takes this ill-considered step,” Matvienko said at a briefing.

“The volume of energy resources in the world market is limited. Processes of economic recovery and growth have been launched after the epidemic. We see how fast the Asian countries, China and India are developing. The demand for energy resources will undoubtedly increase. “If the European Union makes such a decision, we will work to change the markets, that’s all,” he said.