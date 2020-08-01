We are prepared to defend against Israel’s attacks – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon is prepared to defend itself against Israel’s attacks, which are in offense of the 2006 UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated on Saturday.

In a telecasted address, the president stated Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon had as soon as again flouted UNSC Resolution 1701, which requires complete cessation of hostilities and Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Aoun asserted that Lebanon stays prepared to comply with the resolution and fixing all conflicts under UN guidance.

“We are committed to defend ourselves, our land, our water, and our authority. We will not compromise on this matter,” he stated.

The president’s remarks followed Israeli forces bombed the border town of Kafr Shuba on July 27 since of a “security incident.”

On the very same day, Lebanon stated it would lodge a main problem with the UNSC.

The Israeli military declared it had “thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah” in the Jabal Ros location.

Hezbollah, nevertheless, rejected the claim, stating: “There was no clash or shooting on our part in the events that took place today on the southern border in Lebanon, but rather it was only one party which was the fearful, anxious, and tense enemy.”

It likewise pledged …