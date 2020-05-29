We Are One: How the world’s film festivals came together

Image copyright

DreamWorks' animation Bilby is amongst the quick movies at the We Are One competition





A international language film about the social divide in South Korea would not usually scream field workplace hit.

But after Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite gained the prime prize at the Cannes Film Festival final May, it set it on a path to finally successful the greatest image Oscar 9 months later.

And that is the factor about film festivals – they could be trade occasions largely attended by critics, journalists and filmmakers, however their affect might be big.

The buzz a film generates at Sundance, Toronto or Venice can decide whether or not a distributor picks it up for a wider public launch – and put it firmly on the radar of awards season.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has meant this 12 months’s festivals can not go forward – so as an alternative, they’re teaming up for a 10-day on-line celebration, known as We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

It will characteristic contributions from just about each main film competition, together with Cannes, Tribeca and Berlin, in addition to a few of the smaller festivals which do not entice as a lot publicity.

“We thought, ‘What could we do to help?'” explains organiser and Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal.

“You have musicians, comedians and chefs that have been gathering for various relief efforts, but at a time where we’re all feeling so isolated, and we’re all looking for something to watch, I had this idea of bringing all the film festivals, the great curators, together.”

Tremble All You Want tells the story of self-obsessed 24-year-old workplace employee Yoshika





Here’s the way it will work:

There shall be one single YouTube channel, broadcasting constantly from Friday 29 May till Sunday 7 June

The programme will encompass greater than 100 movies, together with 13 world premieres and 31 on-line premieres

All movies shall be free to observe

There will solely be one probability to see sure movies, as they will not stay on-line after their screening

It shall be signposted the place every film is from, and lots of will characteristic introductions from the respective competition administrators

The We Are One competition, to not be confused with Lady Gaga’s musical equal One World: Together, has been an bold enterprise, to say the least.

Having to co-ordinate 21 completely different festivals takes quite a lot of organisation, to not point out a video platform that may deal with it.

“We wanted to programme a virtual festival using new works, old works, works that have never been seen outside of an individual country,” Rosenthal explains. “So we called YouTube, who were interested in the idea, we felt they were the ideal platform.”

YouTube already had the required technical infrastructure for such an occasion – together with the capability so as to add translations on display, and a “donate” button for charities concerned in Covid-19 efforts.

“There was also their ability to put a premiere up and take it down very quickly,” Rosenthal says, “So if we have a film that’s only up for a day, you can only see if for that day, and then it can be taken down.”

5 movies to look out for at We Are One

Sisterhood gained the viewers award at the first Macao Film Festival in December 2019





Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records tracks the historical past of a British report label based in 1968, specialising in reggae and ska music. The documentary options interviews with Lee “Scratch” Perry and Marcia Griffiths (hosted by the BFI London Film Festival)

tracks the historical past of a British report label based in 1968, specialising in reggae and ska music. The documentary options interviews with Lee “Scratch” Perry and Marcia Griffiths (hosted by the BFI London Film Festival) The Brat is a brief film a couple of doting mom who tries to show her seven-year-old son kindness by way of her bedtime tales (Mumbai Film Festival)

is a brief film a couple of doting mom who tries to show her seven-year-old son kindness by way of her bedtime tales (Mumbai Film Festival) Ricky Powell: The Individualist seems again at the road photographer who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s and toured with the Beastie Boys. The documentary options interviews with LL Cool J, Chuck D and Laurence Fishburne (Tribeca Film Festival)

seems again at the road photographer who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s and toured with the Beastie Boys. The documentary options interviews with LL Cool J, Chuck D and Laurence Fishburne (Tribeca Film Festival) Bilby For one thing quick, candy and child-friendly, this eight-minute film from DreamWorks finds a lonesome bilby snarled with a helpless child hen in the lethal desert of Australia (Annecy International Animation Film Festival)

For one thing quick, candy and child-friendly, this eight-minute film from DreamWorks finds a lonesome bilby snarled with a helpless child hen in the lethal desert of Australia (Annecy International Animation Film Festival) Sisterhood gained the viewers selection award at the inaugural Macao Film Festival in December. When Sei learns of an surprising dying from her previous, she is compelled to revisit an advanced relationship and discover her remorse over a lesbian relationship that by no means was (Macao)

Click here for the full line-up and schedule.

In addition to the movies themselves, the channel will broadcast panel discussions recorded at earlier festivals, that includes the likes of Jackie Chan, Ang Lee, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro, Viggo Mortensen, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh.

However, one imagines convincing administrators to permit their film to be considered on-line as an alternative of in cinemas was not a simple job.

After all, some main releases, similar to Mulan, No Time To Die and Fast & Furious 9 are holding off till cinemas reopen, as a result of producers are so eager on a giant display launch.

“Some required more conversations than others,” Rosenthal says of choosing the movies for the programme. “It depends on the film and what the filmmaker wants.”

On the flip aspect, placing all the film festivals on to a single platform will arguably benefitsome of the smaller festivals, who do not usually get as a lot publicity as the main ones like Sundance, Cannes and Toronto.

Rudeboy seems into the British report label identified for ska, reggae, rocksteady and dub music





“Absolutely, it’s wonderful to know what they [filmmakers] are doing out of Tokyo, Annecy, Saint Sebastian, or Mumbai, to see the creativity, how it’s bringing communities together, to see the landscape of these countries,” Rosenthal says.

While the organisational efforts concerned in We Are One could also be applauded, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw doubts on-line film festivals are the future.

“In the end, after this is all over, people will want to go back to the flesh and blood experience, to see the films on the big screen, that sense of occasion that is the vital curatorial tool for focusing minds on a new film,” he mentioned.

“And people will want to talk about films: talk about them over coffee, over lunch, in the street outside the cinema. That is the festival experience.”

While nothing will substitute that real-life feeling, Rosenthal hopes to recreate a few of the ambiance you’d usually anticipate.

“There will be surprises, whether that’s directors talking, musical surprises, we’re trying to give you that sense of musical spontaneity as much as we can on a virtual screen,” she says.

“And while we can’t all queue up in a line together, and we’re not able to touch each other or hear the laughing or booing, we can instigate imagination and inspiration.”

We Are One: A Global Film Festival begins on Friday.