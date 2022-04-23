The relatives of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war continue to spend the night in Freedom Square. According to them, the Armenian nation is slowly rising.

“I think the blood in everyone’s veins has already started to flow and they will join the movement to get rid of these traitors,” the father of Mkhitar Galeyan, who died in the 44-day war, told reporters.

According to him, those who have Armenian blood in their veins should join their struggle.

“If they do not want to be lucky, if they do not want to be parents of sons and daughters, they must join this struggle. “The blood of our boys has been shed in Artsakh. Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan,” he said.

The parents of the killed servicemen appeal to their “lucky ones” to get up, we are losing our homeland.

“They must be held accountable for the blood of our children, that blood will not go unanswered. “From 2018 onwards, the Armenian nation feels humiliated, I feel humiliated,” Galeyan’s father stated.