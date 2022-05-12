Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Another illegal decision: Taron Manukyan, a participant in the 44-day war, was arrested. “The next process with police testimonies,” the lawyer wrote.

He also published Taron Manukyan’s call.

“I, Taron Gegham Manukyan, have stated many times that I can state once again that you can not frighten us with police masquerades, brute force, prisons. Our species does not know how to retreat from fighting, we are the first to take up arms, we are fighting against injustice. Therefore, I once again call on all my friends and relatives who know me, never to be afraid, never to be silent, never to lose faith. Our strength is in our unity, wherever we are. We must fight with our hands clasped… we are fighting for the sake of the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that sacred value.

“Either death or freedom.”