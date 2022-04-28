There is a winner in the tender announced for the construction of Ajapnyak metro station in Yerevan.

Compensation for the 850 million AMD damage caused to the Yerevan community by “Parking City Service” company, 750 million AMD will be directed to the design of the station.

Prime Minister at today’s government sitting Nikol Pashinyan He announced that in 2017 they had promised to start the construction of Ajapnyak station in Yerevan.

“We have started the practical phase of the process, today we are taking the next step of more implementation,” he said.

According to him, there is a winner according to the results of the competition and the issue of financing will be discussed today.

“We are already entering the construction phase,” he said.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan He responded that the project will be in three stages. There is financing for the first two stages, funding will be provided for the third stage. Total construction could be around $ 50 million.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that this program is a strategic program, because it means that the metro crosses the opposite bank of the Hrazdan River, which means that there is an opportunity for further branching to Davtashen, Malatia-Sebastia, 15th district, etc.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure certain financial flows to the Metropolitan.