Ermenihaber. US State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to the sentencing of those convicted of protesting in Gezi Park in 2013 with a written statement saying they were “deeply disturbed and disappointed” by the conviction of prominent Turkish public figure and businessman Osman Kavalam. imprisonment, and the other 7 defendants for supporting him to 18 years in prison.

“Kavala’s illegal verdict contradicts human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. We once again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala and the other seven prisoners in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

The people of Turkey deserve to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of being punished. The right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Turkish Constitution and international legal obligations under the OSCE. “We urge the government to end all politically motivated persecution and to respect the rights and freedoms of all Turkish citizens,” Price said in a statement.

It should be added that Kavala has supported Armenians and Armenia for many years, fought to preserve the cultural heritage of Armenians, to settle ethnic disputes.

He has been to Armenia many times, and each time he visited Yerevan he paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.