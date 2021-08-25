'We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31' - President Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal
'We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31' - President Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden said that the US is on track to complete its evacuation mission by August 31 and he does not plan to have American troops in the country past that date — but he recognized that it’s up to the Taliban whether that mission will be done on time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR