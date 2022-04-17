44-day war participant, senior reserve lieutenant Nver Kirakosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I և Arthur Avagyan:

not being partisan or financially motivated,

without government և status motives,

as representatives of the generation of Independence.

We are announcing an indefinite hunger strike; we will be in Freedom Square from 09:00 in the morning.

The purpose of the hunger strike is to draw the attention of the representatives of our generation to the situation around Artsakh, in particular, to direct the implementation of practical steps.





The step is extreme, spontaneous, but adequate to the situation.





It is a call to serve as an example.

Our good, honest friends, relatives, well-wishers can join us with any status within your means.

There are people like us living in Artsakh, stronger than us, families, children, compatriots. Doing nothing now equals denial.



Will is power. Youth status.

Let us unite the necessary, because “the enemy is the same enemy …, we are the same.”