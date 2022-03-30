Iran has stated that it is against the policy of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“Once again we sincerely declare our full opposition to the imposition of unilateral, illegal sanctions on Russia,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian during a meeting with Russian President Sergei Lavrov in China.

The ministers of the two countries arrived in China to attend the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighbors, which will be held on March 31.

During the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran also referred to the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, noting that they are developing in the right direction.