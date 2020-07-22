We Always Took Responsibility For Our Mistakes

Former President Barack Obama had a take a seat with Joe Biden where the duo discussed how their administration always took responsibility for their mistakes.

Biden published a video to his Twitter account of the socially-distanced conference in addition to the caption “44 + 46,” a referral to their possible governmental line numbers.

The video is a teaser of the discussion in between the previous president and vice president.

In the clip, Biden and Obama slam President Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.’ Literally. Literally,” Biden asked.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” responded Obama.

Blamed Benghazi on a YouTube Video

Now, when you’re handling 2 knowledgeable and accomplished phonies in Biden and Obama, there is a lot to unload in their remarks. Even with simply a number of brief sentences.

Let’s start with Biden’s claim that Trump hasn’t taken responsibility for the pandemic.

While it holds true that the President stated he does not “take responsibility at all” over 4 months back when it was clear that Democrats had actually restrained congressional efforts to resolve COVID-19 by hosting an impeachment circus, more current remarks have actually varied.

In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, he said: “I take responsibility always for everything because it’s ultimately my job, too. I have to get everybody in line.”

As for Obama stating of shirking responsibility that “those words didn’t come out of our mouths”– what outright gall.

This was an administration– from Obama to Biden, down to Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice– who declined responsibility for the Benghazi terrorist attack in 2012 that eliminated 4 Americans, rather intentionally crafting a lie to the general public including an odd anti-Muslim YouTube video.

At initially, they tossed Rice under the bus, requiring her on news stations to duplicate the lie over and over once again. Clinton would later on be tossed under the bus also.

It took several weeks for Obama to recommend he took any responsibility for the lives lost in Libya, and just did so as the debate declined to diminish and he dealt with election versus Mitt Romney.

Biden, on the other hand, continued to lie.

Doesn’ t Stop at Benghazi

When did Obama and Biden take responsibility for spying on Trump’s governmental project? We should have missed it.

Some Obama- period authorities might have no option however to accept responsibility for the greatest political scandal of our time according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In talking about the examination by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia collusion probe, Meadows stated he “expect(s) indictments.”

“It’s all starting to come unraveled,” he stated. “It’s all unraveling. And I tell you, it’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows states more files will be exposed that additional show the FBI unlawfully spied on President Trump and his partners. “It’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted” for the Russia scam! pic.twitter.com/3jvCFbI0MX — Trump War Room– Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020

Aside from that, Obama and Biden took responsibility for whatever else.

Just joking.

One of Obama’s preferred targets for finger-pointing was his predecessor, previous President George W. Bush:

And, obviously, Obama blamed Fox News for whatever that ailed his failure of a presidency. He blamed Russia for Hillary’s 2016 election loss. Not the truth that he was basically on the tally for a 3rd term by proxy.

Despite their claims in the Biden video, passing the dollar throughout hard times was a trademark of the Obama presidency.