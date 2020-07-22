The President’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Twitter, comparing her to Senator Mitt Romney, saying “we don’t need another.”

Don Jr. retweeted Congressman Matt Gaetz’s tweet calling for Cheney to resign as House Republican Conference chairwoman.

“We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another…” Donald Trump Jr. said. “We also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for.”

We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another… we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for. https://t.co/RDkJDA9UOZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2020

Republicans criticized Cheney for backing Fauci and supporting Republican Thomas Massie’s primary challenger

Don Jr.’s tweet came in the wake of conservative lawmakers, including Gaetz, arguing on Tuesday with Cheney at a closed-door Republican meeting.

Several GOP members condemned the House Republican leader for her support of White House coronavirus task force team member Dr. Anthony Fauci and also Cheney’s support of Republican Congressman Thomas Massie’s primary challenger.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Takes A Stand For Christians After NYT Tries To Blame Coronavirus Pandemic On Evangelicals

Liz Cheney told The Hill the conversation was “robust.” She said:

“Listen, we had a robust exchange of views. I think that, ultimately, you know, I started the conference by laying out all of the damage — what America would look like under a [former Vice President Joe] Biden, [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.], [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] regime, essentially — and why it’s so important that we make sure, whether you’re talking about our Second Amendment rights, whether you’re talking about taxpayer funding for illegal immigrant health care, whether you’re talking about taxpayer funding for abortion, across the board, the damage that would be done, and ultimately we all want the same thing.”

“We all want to be in the same place,” Cheney added.

Liz Cheney doesn’t view her role as chair of the conference as one of serving the Republican members. She seems to think we’re there to serve her. That’s not leadership.https://t.co/bpvASeozhi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 21, 2020

Gaetz: ‘Liz Cheney should step down or be removed’

Gaetz tweeted after the argument, saying Cheney “has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda.”

“House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair,” he wrote. “Liz Cheney should step down or be removed.”

Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 21, 2020

RELATED: Rob Reiner Unravels As He Accuses President Trump Of ‘Murdering Americans’

On Tuesday, Cheney commented on Trump Jr.’s tweet during an afternoon press conference saying the president’s son “is not a member of the House Republican Conference.”

“I take my position in leadership very seriously, I take the oath that I’m sworn to the Constitution, very seriously as I know all of us do, who are elected officials,” Cheney said. “And I think that, you know, we have a situation in many cases where in our conference we can have a healthy exchange of views, unfortunately, you don’t see that as much in the Democratic Caucus.”