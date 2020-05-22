‘We all want to protect the people, we are just waiting for the green light’

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy can not wait for the textual content message telling him that soccer has obtained the green gentle to return.

The Premier League started stepping up ‘Project Restart’ this week as gamers began a phased return to coaching in small, social-distant teams. A resumption of play is scheduled subsequent month and City left-back Mendy is champing at the bit.

“I can’t wait,” the World Cup winner stated. “We are just waiting for the green gentle. Everywhere we see we are going to begin on this date and that date.

“Now I wait for the guys to textual content us to inform us the league goes to begin right now, and we are going to be so completely happy. But I do know they are going to take all the precautions when we are again.

“It’s not like they are just going to say ‘let’s go play’, they are going to test every thing and I feel that is why it takes time.

“When? We don’t know, we can’t decide anything, we need to follow the club. I think all of us firstly want to protect the people and then if we can play then why not? We will wait and see.”