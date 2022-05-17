During the ongoing rally in France Square, the deputy of the NA “I have honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan addressed his speech to the citizens who have not yet joined the struggle.

“We all share one destiny, we have one pain, the pain of the future of our country. We share a destiny, but someone taught you to hate us, to deceive us, to say that we have been robbed for 30 years. But during those 30 years of “robbery” we have won two wars.

He lied, he said that you were robbed for 30 years, but during those 30 years the average pension has increased 3 times. It has not increased by 3,000 drams, it has increased 3 times. The average salary has increased 3 times.

And now I want to ask the people who are not standing next to us yet, do you live well? ”Hayk Mamijanyan asked.

He asked to look at the map for a moment, to see what Artsakh and Armenia are like today.

“Is Shushi ours?” Is Hadrut ours now? The people gathered here say that it is ours, but it is not ours according to your map. The Turk is sitting in Syunik and Gegharkunik with your map.

Well, put the map aside, close your eyes for a moment, remember your friends in the yard, your relatives, brothers, classmates. How many are not there, how many did he kill? “Do you live well after that?” Hayk Mamijanyan continued.

He also raised the question: how is it possible to live well if the country’s Minister of Health is a lawyer, the Minister of Defense is a historian, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces is not in a country at war?

“In the last 14 years, there has not been such a thing in your capital that more than 400 of your compatriots have been caught and taken to the district just to be patriotic. “After all, you and I gave the ‘premium’ of those policemen,” said Hayk Mamijanyan, referring to the actions of the police.

“Today, according to my information, all the police officers received a bonus in the amount of 100% of their salary. “You and I gave it from our taxes,” said the opposition MP.

Mamijanyan reminded that he had once said that Pashinyan loves his seat more than the homeland.

“I will prove ․ “The contract soldier standing at the border now receives less than most of the police officers holding Pashinyan’s power,” the opposition MP emphasized.

Hayk Mamijanyan also referred to the citizens’ assessments that they do not come to the square because they do not like this or that politician there.

“Do not stand by us. Come and stand next to Arthur Asoyan, whose son died in the 44-day war, and he was brought yesterday. Come and stand next to Grandma Juliet, whom the policeman broke today, because Grandma Juliet saw that the young boys were being beaten and could not stand it, she began to defend.

Have you been so hated by people that it is more than patriotism?

Do you hate some people more than you love your homeland? “I do not believe in that, it can not be so,” he said.

Hayk Mamijanyan mentioned two possible reasons why he should join the struggle.

“Do you know why I am asking you to come to France Square?” because I want that when a stranger tells you that you have lost the war, you can say that I have not lost and my state has not lost. Nicole lost, and we made her a “rod” for that.

Once you come, something very important will happen ․ “Later, after this nightmare, whoever rules the country will always know that the power belongs to the people,” Hayk Mamijanyan concluded.