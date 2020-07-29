‘We agreed with Turkey to repel illegal forces’ aggression’ – Middle East Monitor

Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, stated on Monday that his nation has actually concluded a direct contract with Turkey to repel the hostility introduced by illegal forces, in recommendation to the militia of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

After holding talks with the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, in the capital Rabat, Al-Mishri included a joint interview that “the contract [on military cooperation] with Turkey [signed in November 2019] is for a sustainable year, managed by the Libyan side.

He continued: “The Government of National Accord asked for the assistance of Turkish forces after it discovered that in between 6 to 10 nations assistance Haftar, and we do not have the capability to safeguard our authenticity in the face of all these nations.”

The Moroccan foreign minister stated: “The High Council of State and the Tobruk parliament has the capacity to settle on a service, taking into consideration current Libyan efforts.”

In December 2015, the 2 celebrations to the Libyan dispute signed a political contract in the Moroccan city of Skhirat, which led to the development of a governmental council leading the Government of National Accord (GNA), in addition to extending the parliament’s required and developing the High Council of State However, Haftar sought for several years to block and suspend the contract.

READ: Libya GNA army desires to go into Sirte ‘peacefully’