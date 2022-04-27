Member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Arusyak Julhakyan addressed the plenary sitting of the PACE spring session.

“My Azerbaijani counterpart stated that Azerbaijan has done and is doing everything to achieve peace. And I realized that being in the same organization, we still have different perceptions of the core values ​​that underpin this organization. We perceive peace differently, we perceive human rights differently.

When you bomb a maternity hospital, it does not lead to peace. When you behead an elderly citizen, it does not lead to peace.

When you build a loot park in the heart of your capital, placing humiliating and dehumanizing mannequins of Armenian soldiers there, when you proudly take the children to that park and display those mannequins and other so-called loot, it does not lead to peace. This can lead to contempt, maybe hatred, but not peace.

When you refuse to release prisoners of war and other detainees, when you make them traders, constantly making new demands, it does not lead to peace. When you do not pay attention to the ECHR decisions on Armenian prisoners of war, the PACE and the European Parliament resolutions, rejecting the international instruments for the protection of human rights, it does not lead to peace.

When you shoot at the villagers, the civilians in their homeland, using large and small caliber weapons, it does not lead to peace.

When you intentionally blow up a gas pipeline and deprive civilians, including children, of the opportunity to warm up in the coldest weather, it is not peace.

When your armed forces threaten civilians with loudspeakers, forcing them to flee their homes and villages, it is not peace.

When you damage, you destroy Armenian churches, historical and cultural monuments, cemeteries, even after the decision of the International Court of Justice, after the adoption of the relevant resolutions of the PACE, the European Parliament, when your president publicly orders the deletion of old Armenian manuscripts from Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh. from those territories, it is not peace.

Therefore, dear colleagues, when talking about peace, let us first make sure that here, in this agora, we perceive the word in the same way. “Maybe this will help us start the process of building trust, the process of building peace, and finally bring real peace to our region,” said Arusyak Julhakyan.