WD Black 2TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive Compatible with PS4 Xbox One PC and Mac WDBA2W0020BBKWESN



Price: $89.99 - $69.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 20:47:21 UTC – Details)



The WD Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in available in capacities up to 5TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

Portable and durable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.

High-performance HDD to optimize your console or PC gaming experience and drive your game.

Purpose-built for gamers based on WD Black quality and reliability so you can play without limits.

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty