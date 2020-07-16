WD 8TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive – USB 3.1 – WDBFBE0080JBK-NESN,Black

Price: $319.99
(as of Jul 16,2020 12:27:11 UTC – Details)
The My Book Duo drive has massive capacity ideal for storing photos, videos, documents and music. It’s super-fast with up to 360MB/s (2) sequential read speeds thanks to WD Red drives inside and use of the USB Type-C port. That USB Type-C port with all cables included makes it universally compatible (supports USB 3.1 Gen 1/3.0/2.0). Two USB Type-A hub ports deliver flexibility for additional accessories. |(2) As used for sequential read transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.
Massive capacity storage with auto and system backup
RAID-0 ready out of the box
RAID optimized WD Red drives
USB 3.1 Gen 1-ready, USB 3.0 compatibility
3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty