WD 4TB My Passport Wireless Pro Portable external Hard Drive – WiFi USB 3.0 – WDBSMT0040BBK-NESN



Price: $229.99 - $187.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 06:30:22 UTC – Details)



High-capacity, wireless mobile storage designed to accompany photographers on-the-go to easily offload, edit and stream RAW photos and 4K drone videos without a laptop. Created to work seamlessly with mobile devices and equipped with a built-in SD 3.0 card reader and one-touch copy button, My Passport Wireless Pro is the all-in-one drive you need to streamline your workflow.

SD 3.0 card reader for fast media offloads

Wireless 802.11ac to stream 4K videos and view photos with the My Cloud mobile app on iOS and Android* |*4K streaming requires native player on mobile device with codec support for 4K video files and is subject to mobile device capabilities, hardware and software components and configurations.

All-day battery (up to 10 hours)* |*Based on streaming HD 720p, 3 Mbps video to one device over Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz single band only. Actual battery life depends on file size, type, format, bitrate, devices connected, Wi-Fi connectivity, settings and other factors.

Built-in power bank to charge your phone, action camera and more (with output up to 1.5A). Compatibility – Compatible with Windows10, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, Mac OS X El Capitan, Yosemite, Mavericks or Mountain Lion operating systems. Requires DLNA/UPnPor Plex-enabled devices for streaming

2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

RAW image preview support

USB 3.0 connection to PC and Mac computers