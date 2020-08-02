WD 4TB My Passport Slim Portable External Hard Drive, Red + Compact Hard Drive Case, Red



Price: $129.95

(as of Aug 02,2020 09:19:59 UTC – Details)



Always have your files on hand with the red WD 4TB My Passport USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive. Designed with a slim form factor, it’s also available in a variety of colors to suit your style. Aside from its 4TB of storage capacity, it’s built with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help ensure your files are protected, and features USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity for fast transfers. It and comes formatted NTFS for Windows 8.1 and 10, but may be reformatted for other operating systems, and connects to your host system using an included micro-USB to USB Type-A cable. Users can take advantage of WD’s Discovery and Backup software to help manage and back up their files as well.

EXCLUSIVE BUNDLE: This unique bundle is just what you need to keep your data safe and secure at all times. Its durability, and slim form makes it perfect no matter where you are.

AMPLE STORAGE: With the high capacity of 4TB, you can store and back up all of your files. This on-the-go storage solution is perfect for traveling with a peace of mind!

HARD DRIVE FEATURES: 4TB Storage Capacity – USB 3.2 Gen 1 Interface – Bus-Powered, No External Power Required – 256-Bit AES Hardware Encryption

BUNDLE INCLUDES: WD 4TB My Passport USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive (Red) + Case Logic QHDC-101 Portable Hard Drive Case (Red)

SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Photo4less is a WESTERN DIGITAL AUTHORIZED DEALER. Rest assured knowing that your purchase is fully backed by Western Digital with Photo4less exceptional Customer Service.