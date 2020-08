Price: $139.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 19:15:04 UTC – Details)



WD Elements portable hard drives offer reliable, high-capacity storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices to back up your photos, videos and files on the go.

3TB Storage Capacity

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility

Extra storage for your photos, videos, music and files

Formatted for Windows 8, 7, Vista & XP; Easily Reformat Drive for Mac

WD quality and reliability