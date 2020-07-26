WD 28 TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB 3.1 External Hard Drive and Auto Backup Software



The My Book Duo drive has massive capacity ideal for storing photos, videos, documents and music. It’s super-fast with up to 360MB/s sequential read speeds thanks to WD Red drives inside and use of the USB Type-C port. That USB Type-C port with all cables included makes it universally compatible (supports USB 3.1 Gen 1/3.0/2.0). two USB Type-A hub ports deliver flexibility for additional accessories.

Massive capacity storage with auto and system backup

Raid-0 ready out of the box

Raid optimised WD Red drives

Usb 3.1 Gen 1-ready, USB 3.0 Compatibility

2 x USB 3.0 hub ports