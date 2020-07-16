WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive, Black – WDBYVG0010BBK-WESN



Price: $59.99 - $52.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 04:31:01 UTC – Details)



Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with Western Digital backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

Automatic backup – Easy to use

Password protection + 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Western Digital Discovery software for Western Digital backup, password protection and drive management

Superspeed USB port; USB 2.0 compatible

3-Year manufacturer’s limited warranty